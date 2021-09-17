Photos of the Week: Grenadier Guards, Floating Island, Wrapped Arch

Flooding in southern France, cliff diving in Ireland, the MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn, civilian astronauts launch from Florida, an elephant bath in Pakistan, theater re-openings in Indonesia, a protest march in Argentina, scenes from the Met Gala in New York City, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • September 15, 2021
    • 20 Photos

    Scenes From Greenland

    Snapshots from the largest island in the world

  • Dr. Andrew Mark Posselt, California
    • In Focus
    • September 13, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    Photographing the Microscopic: Winners of Nikon Small World 2021

    Some of the winning and honored images from the 2021 Small World Photomicrography Competition

  • Zhe Ji / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 10, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Depleted Lake, Wayward Cow, Alligator Reef

    A “Tribute in Light” in New York City, lingering power outages in Louisiana, rice harvesting in Japan, final scenes from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, a Neanderthal in the Netherlands, and much more

  • Adem Altan / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 8, 2021
    • 19 Photos

    Wonderland Abandoned: The Swift Fall of “Europe’s Biggest Theme Park”

    A massive theme park in Ankara, Turkey, closed after less than a year of operation, sits abandoned, a symbol of ambition, waste, and political turmoil.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Joe Biden’s New World Order
  2. Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’
  3. Go for a Walk
  4. Sorry, a Coronavirus Infection Might Not Be Enough to Protect You
  5. Our Most Reliable Pandemic Number Is Losing Meaning
  6. It Has Come to Subscription Tacos
  7. The Cult of Virginity Just Won’t Let Go
  8. The Real Game Changer at the Met Gala
  9. When ‘Talk to Your Doctor’ Goes So, So Wrong
  10. The Dark Underside of Representations of Slavery
Back to Top