Photos of the Week: Depleted Lake, Wayward Cow, Alligator Reef

A “Tribute in Light” in New York City, lingering power outages in Louisiana, students return to school in Indonesia, rice harvesting in Japan, final scenes from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, a Neanderthal in the Netherlands, the Fallas Festival in Valencia, women's pro wrestling in Japan, and much more

