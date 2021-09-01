Photos: California’s Caldor Fire Threatens South Lake Tahoe

Over the past three weeks, the Caldor Fire has burned more than 200,000 acres in western California, and continues to push eastward, toward the resort city of South Lake Tahoe and the Nevada state line. Evacuation orders have been issued for South Lake Tahoe and the surrounding area, where tens of thousands of structures are threatened. More than 4,000 firefighters are working on the blaze, amid continued hot, dry, and windy conditions. The Caldor Fire is now listed as 20 percent contained, as it descends into the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Mark Felix / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 31, 2021
    • 29 Photos

    Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

    As Ida weakens and moves northeast, many Louisiana residents are now assessing the damage, rescuing the stranded, and recovering what they can.

  • Naomi Baker / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 30, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos: The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

    A glimpse of some of the 4,500 athletes representing 163 countries as they compete in Tokyo, Japan.

  • David Dee Delgado / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 27, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: River Dive, Wild Surf, Roof Bear

    Flood damage in Venezuela, relief supplies delivered to Haiti, a leaping capybara in Brazil, scenes from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, and much more

  • John Margolies / Library of Congress
    • In Focus
    • August 26, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    Roadside America, Photographs by John Margolies

    A selection of images of intriguing structures, some long gone, others still around but changed over the years

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What California’s Recall Election Says About America
  2. The Two Reasons Parents Regret Having Kids
  3. The New Puritans
  4. Long-Haulers Are Fighting for Their Future
  5. How to Persuade Americans to Give Up Their Guns
  6. The Deviousness of Texas’s New Abortion Law
  7. God May Forgive Kanye West, but You Don’t Have To
  8. Photos: California’s Caldor Fire Threatens South Lake Tahoe
  9. A Fairy Tale That Hollywood Didn’t Need to Modernize
  10. I’m a Black Doctor. My Mom Still Won’t Get Vaccinated.
Back to Top