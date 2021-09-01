Photos: California’s Caldor Fire Threatens South Lake Tahoe

Over the past three weeks, the Caldor Fire has burned more than 200,000 acres in western California, and continues to push eastward, toward the resort city of South Lake Tahoe and the Nevada state line. Evacuation orders have been issued for South Lake Tahoe and the surrounding area, where tens of thousands of structures are threatened. More than 4,000 firefighters are working on the blaze, amid continued hot, dry, and windy conditions. The Caldor Fire is now listed as 20 percent contained, as it descends into the Lake Tahoe Basin.