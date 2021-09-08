Wonderland Abandoned: The Swift Fall of “Europe’s Biggest Theme Park”

Wonderland Eurasia, billed as “Europe’s biggest theme park,” opened in Ankara, Turkey, in March 2019. Political turmoil, uneven ride quality, and a lack of attendance caused the massive park to close its doors permanently after less than a year of operation. According to an AFP story, the park’s abandoned dinosaur statues now piled in fields tell a “tale of grand ambition, waste and troubles facing the long-ruling party of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.” The project, built by the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and featured 17 roller coasters and dozens of other attractions spread over a 320-acre park, which now sits empty.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • September 3, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Octopus Kite, High Water, Little Amal

    Scenes from the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, flash flooding in Spain and the U.S., snowfall in South Africa, devastation left by Hurricane Ida, the Caldor fire in California, and much more

  • Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 1, 2021
    • 27 Photos

    Photos: California’s Caldor Fire Threatens South Lake Tahoe

    Images from a monster forest fire as it advances toward the city of South Lake Tahoe

  • Mark Felix / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 31, 2021
    • 29 Photos

    Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

    As Ida weakens and moves northeast, many Louisiana residents are now assessing the damage, rescuing the stranded, and recovering what they can.

  • Naomi Baker / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 30, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos: The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

    A glimpse of some of the 4,500 athletes representing 163 countries as they compete in Tokyo, Japan.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. 26 Brilliant Movies That Critics Were Wrong About
  2. The Nicest Man in Stand-Up
  3. After 9/11, the U.S. Got Almost Everything Wrong
  4. The Myth of the Kindly General Lee
  5. How Delta Beat Biden
  6. The Plan to Stop Every Respiratory Virus at Once
  7. What We Actually Know About Waning Immunity
  8. The Problem With Being Cool About Sex
  9. Why the ACLU Flip-Flopped on Vaccine Mandates
  10. I’ll Tell You the Secret of Cancer
Back to Top