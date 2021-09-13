Photographing the Microscopic: Winners of Nikon Small World 2021

Nikon has announced the winners of the 2021 Small World Photomicrography Competition and has once again shared some of the winning and honored images with us. The contest invites photographers and scientists to submit images of all things visible under a microscope. More than 1,900 entries were received from 88 countries in 2021, the 47th year of the competition.

