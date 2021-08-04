Tokyo 2020: Photos From the Summer Olympics

Over the past 12 days of Olympic competition in and around Tokyo, records have been broken and dreams shattered as more than 11,500 athletes have put forward their best efforts, observed through the lenses of thousands of cameras. Collected here are images from the past week of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Mahmut Serdar Alakus / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 2, 2021
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: Deadly Wildfires Along Turkey’s Coast

    High winds and scorching temperatures have driven the fires, forcing residents and tourists to evacuate by land or by sea.

  • Lindsey Wasson / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 30, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Wooden Troll, Violin Boat, River Mary

    Scenes from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, wildfires in Turkey and Russia, a spacecraft in Earth’s orbit, migrants crossing the Mediterranean, flooding in China, and much more

  • David Swanson / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 28, 2021
    • 28 Photos

    Photos of California’s Dixie Fire

    Scenes from the Golden State’s largest wildfire of 2021 so far

  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 26, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Tokyo 2020: Images From the First Weekend of the Olympics

    Scenes from the first few days of Olympic competition in Japan

