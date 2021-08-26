Roadside America, Photographs by John Margolies

From 1969 to 2008, the writer and photographer John Margolies traveled the highways and back roads of America, photographing thousands of the unique and typically whimsical roadside signs and attractions that dotted the landscape—from a four-story fish to a “foam house of tomorrow” to a hotel shaped like a beagle and much more. The Library of Congress acquired the bulk of his collection in 2015, and shares the images online here. Collected below is just a small selection, a view of intriguing structures, some long gone, others still around but changed over the years.

