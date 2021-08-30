Photos: The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

The 2020 Summer Paralympics have reached day six, as more than 4,500 athletes representing 163 countries compete in Tokyo, Japan. Medals have already been awarded in judo, cycling, track and field, swimming, archery, and more. The games, which continue until September 5, are designed for athletes with disabilities and feature 539 events in 22 sports. Collected here is just a small glimpse of these athletes as they take part in the long-delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.