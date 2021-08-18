Rescue Work Continues in Haiti, After a Devastating Earthquake

Five days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, the country’s Civil Protection Agency reports that 1,941 people were killed, and almost 10,000 were injured. Rescue crews are still working to find people trapped inside collapsed buildings, having endured harsh conditions as Tropical Storm Grace brought heavy rainfall on Monday. The Associated Press reports that hospitals are overwhelmed, 30,000 families have been left homeless, and foreign aid is arriving slowly. Below are images from cities and neighborhoods in the hard-hit Caribbean nation, seen over the past few days.