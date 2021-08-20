A cliffside monastery in Turkey, earthquake damage in Haiti, kite flying in India, motorcycle racing in Austria, drought and wildfires in California, preparing for the the Paralympic Games, anti-government protests in Bangkok, a Pride Parade in Bucharest, chaos at the Kabul airport, and much more
Photos of the Week: Taliban Takeover, Park Gladiator, Cave Robot
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.