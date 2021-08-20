Photos of the Week: Taliban Takeover, Park Gladiator, Cave Robot

A cliffside monastery in Turkey, earthquake damage in Haiti, kite flying in India, motorcycle racing in Austria, drought and wildfires in California, preparing for the the Paralympic Games, anti-government protests in Bangkok, a Pride Parade in Bucharest, chaos at the Kabul airport, and much more

  • Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • August 18, 2021
    • 24 Photos

    Rescue Work Continues in Haiti, After a Devastating Earthquake

    As the death toll in Haiti approaches 2,000, rescue operations continue, and hospitals are overwhelmed.

  • Sean Gallup / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 17, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    Images From a Changing Iceland

    While the landscape of Iceland is undergoing constant change, the rate of that change is being accelerated by global warming.

  • Joseph Odelyn / AP
    • In Focus
    • August 14, 2021
    • 14 Photos

    Photos: A Horrific Earthquake in Haiti

    Early images from the Haitian cities of Jeremie and Les Cayes, following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake

  • Marko Djurica / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • August 13, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Burned Paws, Ducky Derby, Mermaid Convention

    Wildfires in Greece and California, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics, flooding in Venice, and much more

