Heavy flood damage in Venezuela, relief supplies delivered to Haiti, a tomato harvest in Turkey, wildfires in California, a capybara leaping in Brazil, scenes from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, and much more
Photos of the Week: River Dive, Wild Surf, Roof Bear
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.