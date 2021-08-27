Photos of the Week: River Dive, Wild Surf, Roof Bear

John Margolies / Library of Congress In Focus

21 Photos Roadside America, Photographs by John Margolies A selection of images of intriguing structures, some long gone, others still around but changed over the years

Mark Humphrey / AP In Focus

19 Photos Photos: Deadly Flash Floods Hit Tennessee After a Torrential Storm After a stalled storm dropped 17 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, buildings and vehicles were swept away.

Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Taliban Takeover, Park Gladiator, Cave Robot A cliffside monastery in Turkey, earthquake damage in Haiti, drought and wildfires in California, preparation for the Paralympic Games, chaos at the Kabul airport, and much more