Photos of the Week: River Dive, Wild Surf, Roof Bear

Heavy flood damage in Venezuela, relief supplies delivered to Haiti, a tomato harvest in Turkey, wildfires in California, a capybara leaping in Brazil, scenes from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, and much more

  • John Margolies / Library of Congress
    • In Focus
    • August 26, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    Roadside America, Photographs by John Margolies

    A selection of images of intriguing structures, some long gone, others still around but changed over the years

  • Mark Humphrey / AP
    • In Focus
    • August 23, 2021
    • 19 Photos

    Photos: Deadly Flash Floods Hit Tennessee After a Torrential Storm

    After a stalled storm dropped 17 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, buildings and vehicles were swept away.

  • Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 20, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Taliban Takeover, Park Gladiator, Cave Robot

    A cliffside monastery in Turkey, earthquake damage in Haiti, drought and wildfires in California, preparation for the Paralympic Games, chaos at the Kabul airport, and much more

  • Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • August 18, 2021
    • 24 Photos

    Rescue Work Continues in Haiti, After a Devastating Earthquake

    As the death toll in Haiti approaches 2,000, rescue operations continue, and hospitals are overwhelmed.

