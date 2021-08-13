Photos of the Week: Burned Paws, Ducky Derby, Mermaid Convention

Wildfires in Greece and California, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, COVID-19 burials in Indonesia, elephants in Kenya, rhythmic gymnastics in Tokyo, the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics, flooding in Venice, thick smoke in Russia's Far East, drought in Chile, and much more. [A note to readers who came here from an email newsletter: if you subscribed to The Atlantic Photo years ago, your service may be disrupted soon as an older version of our newsletter service is being discontinued. To keep receiving new photo stories in your inbox, please subscribe here.]