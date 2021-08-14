On Saturday morning, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti centered about 90 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, damaging hotels, churches, and numerous homes. Reuters reports that local authorities said more than 300 people were killed, and at least 1,800 were injured. Collected below, early images from the scene, mostly in the cities of Jeremie and Les Cayes.
Photos: A Horrific Earthquake in Haiti
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.