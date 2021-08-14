Photos: A Horrific Earthquake in Haiti

On Saturday morning, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti centered about 90 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, damaging hotels, churches, and numerous homes. Reuters reports that local authorities said more than 300 people were killed, and at least 1,800 were injured. Collected below, early images from the scene, mostly in the cities of Jeremie and Les Cayes.

