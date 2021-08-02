Photos: Deadly Wildfires Along Turkey’s Coast

Recently, dozens of wildfires have erupted across southern and western Turkey as a dangerous heat wave lingers over southeastern Europe. For the past week, villages and resorts along the Mediterranean and Aegean coastlines have been overtaken by violent blazes that have killed at least eight people. High winds and scorching temperatures are driving the fires, forcing residents and tourists to evacuate by land or by sea.

