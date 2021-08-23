Photos: Deadly Flash Floods Hit Tennessee After a Torrential Storm

On Saturday, an intense thunderstorm stalled over central Tennessee, dropping a record-setting 17 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. The heavy rainfall filled rivers and streams and unleashed dangerous flash floods, wiping out roads and structures. At least 21 people were killed, and another 40 are listed as missing. Rescue and recovery efforts are still under way, many of them focused on the hard-hit city of Waverly.

