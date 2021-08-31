Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

On August 29, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans. The storm was one of the most intense hurricanes to ever hit the state, with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, causing widespread power outages, flooding, and at least four deaths. Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005. As Ida weakens and moves northeast, many Louisiana residents are now assessing the damage, rescuing the stranded, and recovering what they can.

