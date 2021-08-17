Images From a Changing Iceland

Sean Gallup, a staff photographer with Getty Images, has spent much of the past week in Iceland, making images of its many glaciers, rivers, ice caps, mountains, and valleys. The landscape of Iceland is undergoing constant change, and the rate of that change is being accelerated by global warming. Gallup reports that the faster melting of Iceland’s ice caps is affecting the flow and shape of rivers, and that the decreasing mass of the ice caps is increasing the chances of future seismic and volcanic activity. The warmer climate is affecting agriculture as well, allowing more crops to grow, but forcing fishermen to travel farther to find fish.