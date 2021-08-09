Thousands of residents and tourists have been forced to flee a massive forest fire that has been burning on the Greek island of Evia for the past week. Driven by strong winds amid the worst heat wave in decades, wildfires have burned through villages, forests, and resorts on Greece's second-largest island. Hundreds of firefighters and locals continue to battle the flames under dark orange smoke-filled skies, as further evacuation efforts are planned.
Devastating Wildfires Rage Across the Greek Island of Evia
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.