Devastating Wildfires Rage Across the Greek Island of Evia

Thousands of residents and tourists have been forced to flee a massive forest fire that has been burning on the Greek island of Evia for the past week. Driven by strong winds amid the worst heat wave in decades, wildfires have burned through villages, forests, and resorts on Greece's second-largest island. Hundreds of firefighters and locals continue to battle the flames under dark orange smoke-filled skies, as further evacuation efforts are planned.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Jouni Porsanger / Lehtikuva / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 6, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sun Deck, Shot Put, Sloth Seat

    Sunflowers in Japan, flood damage in Germany, flamingos in France, Olympic games in Japan, shepherds in Turkey, wildfires in Southern Europe, and much more

  • Michael Steele / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 4, 2021
    • 30 Photos

    Tokyo 2020: Photos From the Summer Olympics

    Images from the past week of Olympic competition in Tokyo

  • Mahmut Serdar Alakus / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 2, 2021
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: Deadly Wildfires Along Turkey’s Coast

    High winds and scorching temperatures have driven the fires, forcing residents and tourists to evacuate by land or by sea.

  • Lindsey Wasson / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 30, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Wooden Troll, Violin Boat, River Mary

    Scenes from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, wildfires in Turkey and Russia, a spacecraft in Earth’s orbit, migrants crossing the Mediterranean, flooding in China, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What Bobby McIlvaine Left Behind
  2. It’s Grim
  3. Don’t Let Anyone Normalize January 6
  4. I’ve Hit My Climate Tipping Point
  5. The Tucker Carlson Fans Who Got Vaxxed
  6. They Met During Lockdown. They Realized Who They Were Dating Later.
  7. The mRNA Vaccines Are Extraordinary, but Novavax Is Even Better
  8. How the Bobos Broke America
  9. American Shoppers Are a Nightmare
  10. The Surprising Benefits of Talking to Strangers
Back to Top