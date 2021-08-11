American Landscapes, Seen Through the Lens of Bob Wick

Last month, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced the retirement of Bob Wick, one of its most prolific photographers, after a 30-year career. Wick’s images of public lands across the American West have been seen and shared by millions; some of them became iconic symbols of the wildlife and areas being preserved. As a tribute to Wick’s efforts and keen eye, I wanted to collect some of my favorites from his body of work and share them here.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Alexandros Avramidis / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • August 9, 2021
    • 26 Photos

    Devastating Wildfires Rage Across the Greek Island of Evia

    Thousand of tourists and locals have fled wildfires on Evia amid near-apocalyptic scenes of dark smoke and flames.

  • Jouni Porsanger / Lehtikuva / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 6, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sun Deck, Shot Put, Sloth Seat

    Sunflowers in Japan, flood damage in Germany, flamingos in France, Olympic games in Japan, shepherds in Turkey, wildfires in Southern Europe, and much more

  • Michael Steele / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 4, 2021
    • 30 Photos

    Tokyo 2020: Photos From the Summer Olympics

    Images from the past week of Olympic competition in Tokyo

  • Mahmut Serdar Alakus / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 2, 2021
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: Deadly Wildfires Along Turkey’s Coast

    High winds and scorching temperatures have driven the fires, forcing residents and tourists to evacuate by land or by sea.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Vaccine Refusers Risk Compassion Fatigue
  2. What Bobby McIlvaine Left Behind
  3. The Best Time-Management Advice Is Depressing But Liberating
  4. Delta Is Bad News for Kids
  5. Why Is It Taking So Long to Get Vaccines for Kids?
  6. Invasion of the Baby-Haters
  7. They Met During Lockdown. They Realized Who They Were Dating Later.
  8. It’s Grim
  9. The mRNA Vaccines Are Extraordinary, but Novavax Is Even Better
  10. What If We’re Not Through With Andrew Cuomo?
Back to Top