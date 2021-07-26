Tokyo 2020: Images from the First Weekend of the Olympics

Despite a year of postponement and continuing health and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics are now underway. More than 11,500 athletes from some 205 national Olympic committee teams have gathered in Japan to compete in 339 events among 33 different sports. New sports added this year include skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing. Collected here, images from the first few days of competition in Japan, with more to come, as the games continue through August 8.