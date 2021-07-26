Tokyo 2020: Images from the First Weekend of the Olympics

Despite a year of postponement and continuing health and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics are now underway. More than 11,500 athletes from some 205 national Olympic committee teams have gathered in Japan to compete in 339 events among 33 different sports. New sports added this year include skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing. Collected here, images from the first few days of competition in Japan, with more to come, as the games continue through August 8.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 23, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Hazy Harbor, Hot Horse, Rocket Billionaire

    Preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, flood damage in Germany, Eid al-Adha prayers in Senegal, a crowded nightclub in London, a windy day in Montevideo, and much more

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • July 22, 2021
    • 19 Photos

    Apollo’s First Lunar Rover, Driven 50 Years Ago

    Images of the development, training, and deployment of the first vehicle driven by humans on the surface of another world

  • Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 19, 2021
    • 24 Photos

    Scenes From the 2021 Tour de France

    Images from the 108th edition of the famous cycling race

  • Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 18, 2021
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: Catastrophic Flooding Across Western Europe

    Days of historic levels of rainfall have led to numerous deadly flood events across Western Europe.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Your Vaccinated Immune System Is Ready for Breakthroughs
  2. The Surprising Innovations of Pandemic-Era Sex
  3. 3 Rules for Middle-Age Happiness
  4. Vaccinated America Has Had Enough
  5. Then the Birds Began to Die
  6. This Is the End of Affirmative Action
  7. America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong
  8. The California Dream Is Dying
  9. The Fastest-Growing Group of American Evangelicals
  10. The Truth Behind the Amazon Mystery Seeds
Back to Top