Scenes From California’s Sugar Fire

The Sugar Fire, part of California’s larger Beckwourth Complex Fire, began on July 2 and expanded dramatically over the past weekend. Flames were pushed by strong winds into the town of Doyle, near the Nevada border, destroying multiple structures. The Beckwourth Complex is the state’s largest fire incident so far this year, burning more than 130 square miles in Plumas County. With an ongoing drought and record high temperatures, officials worry that this year’s fire season may be even worse than last year’s historic season. Noah Berger, a photographer with the Associated Press, spent time near Doyle this weekend documenting the scale and ferocity of the blaze, as well as some of the firefighters working hard to contain it.