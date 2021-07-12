Scenes From California’s Sugar Fire

The Sugar Fire, part of California’s larger Beckwourth Complex Fire, began on July 2 and expanded dramatically over the past weekend. Flames were pushed by strong winds into the town of Doyle, near the Nevada border, destroying multiple structures. The Beckwourth Complex is the state’s largest fire incident so far this year, burning more than 130 square miles in Plumas County. With an ongoing drought and record high temperatures, officials worry that this year’s fire season may be even worse than last year’s historic season. Noah Berger, a photographer with the Associated Press, spent time near Doyle this weekend documenting the scale and ferocity of the blaze, as well as some of the firefighters working hard to contain it.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Andrew Kelly / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 9, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Giant Alice, Tiny Cow, Wooden Swimmer

    The Cannes Film Festival in France, remote COVID-19 vaccinations in Peru, Euro 2020 action in England, Kupala Night in Ukraine, a mountain stroll in northern Italy, and much more

  • Paul Ellis / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 7, 2021
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: The Fans of Euro 2020

    Images of some of the fans as they have cheered and commiserated with their teams through wins and losses over the past month of championship play

  • Charly Triballeau / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 6, 2021
    • 15 Photos

    Rescue Operations Continue in Japanese Town Struck by Mudslide

    Over the weekend, a massive mudslide struck a seaside resort town in Japan.

  • Jeff J Mitchell / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 2, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Heat Wave, Paddy Day, Big Buddha

    Ongoing anti-government protests in Colombia, the Museum of the Future in Dubai, wildfires in California, Pride marches in New York and Pristina, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Tucker Carlson’s Manufactured America
  2. Trump’s Revenge Begins in Georgia
  3. Emergency Medicine’s Original Sin
  4. A Giant Chalk Figure Is Finally Starting to Make Some Sense
  5. Give Reggie Bush His Heisman Back
  6. There Is No Debate Over Critical Race Theory
  7. The Pop Music You Listen to Really Does Matter
  8. Inside William Barr’s Breakup With Trump
  9. America's Most Widely Misread Literary Work
  10. The Bird That Builds Nests Right By Its Worst Enemy
Back to Top