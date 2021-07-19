The 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race finished in Paris yesterday, won by Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates, after 23 teams of riders raced 2,122 miles (3,415 km) in 21 stages from June 26 to July 18. Placing second and third were Jonas Vingegaard of Team Jumbo-Visma, and Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers. Collected below are images from this year’s competition.
Scenes From the 2021 Tour de France
