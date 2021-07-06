On Saturday, following heavy rains, a massive mudslide struck the seaside resort town of Atami, Japan, about 60 miles southwest of Tokyo, destroying more than 120 structures and killing at least seven people—with more than two dozen others still listed as missing. Search-and-rescue operations are underway, as workers and sniffer dogs slog through thick piles of mud and debris.
Rescue Operations Continue in Japanese Town Struck by Mudslide
