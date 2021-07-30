Scenes from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, body painting in New York City, wildfires in Turkey and Russia, a tiger cub in Indonesia, a spacecraft in Earth orbit, migrants crossing the Mediterranean, flooding in China, and much more
Photos of the Week: Wooden Troll, Violin Boat, River Mary
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.