Photos of the Week: Wooden Troll, Violin Boat, River Mary

Scenes from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, body painting in New York City, wildfires in Turkey and Russia, a tiger cub in Indonesia, a spacecraft in Earth orbit, migrants crossing the Mediterranean, flooding in China, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • David Swanson / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 28, 2021
    • 28 Photos

    Photos of California’s Dixie Fire

    Scenes from the Golden State’s largest wildfire of 2021 so far

  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 26, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Tokyo 2020: Images From the First Weekend of the Olympics

    Scenes from the first few days of Olympic competition in Japan

  • Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 23, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Hazy Harbor, Hot Horse, Rocket Billionaire

    Preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, flood damage in Germany, Eid al-Adha prayers in Senegal, a crowded nightclub in London, a windy day in Montevideo, and much more

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • July 22, 2021
    • 19 Photos

    Apollo’s First Lunar Rover, Driven 50 Years Ago

    Images of the development, training, and deployment of the first vehicle driven by humans on the surface of another world

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The MyPillow Guy Really Could Destroy Democracy
  2. Why Managers Fear a Remote-Work Future
  3. The New Moral Code of America’s Elite
  4. Why So Many Millennials Are Obsessed With Dogs
  5. The Green Knight Is One of 2021’s Best Movies
  6. Simone Biles’s Critics Don’t Understand This Generation of Athletes
  7. 3 Rules for Middle-Age Happiness
  8. Your Vaccinated Immune System Is Ready for Breakthroughs
  9. China Discovers the Limits of Its Power
  10. The mRNA Vaccines Are Extraordinary, but Novavax Is Even Better
Back to Top