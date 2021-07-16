Photos of the Week: Stone Stacking, Rodeo Riding, Inflatable Art

Anti-government protests in Cuba, a stranded orca in New Zealand, a spaceplane above New Mexico, destructive flooding in Europe, images from the Tour de France, power outages in Tehran, scenes from the Cannes Film Festival, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

