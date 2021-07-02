Photos of the Week: Heat Wave, Paddy Day, Big Buddha

Ongoing anti-government protests in Colombia, Stage 4 of the Tour de France, the Museum of the Future in Dubai, wildfires in California, Pride marches in New York and Pristina, a Chinese Communist Party anniversary gala, lightning in Arizona, ice bath therapy in the United Arab Emirates, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Peter Parks / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 29, 2021
    • 12 Photos

    Preserving Hong Kong, in Miniature

    Model makers Tony Lai and Maggie Chan have been working to preserve the Hong Kong of their childhood in miniature form.

  • Joe Raedle / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 28, 2021
    • 18 Photos

    Photos: Rescue Efforts Continue at Collapsed Florida Building

    Recovery work at the site of the collapse is still underway despite hazardous conditions and harsh weather.

  • Katja Ogrin / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 25, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Rain Vortex, Floating Flowers, Fire Dancing

    A midsummer sunset in Denmark, a COVID-19 memorial on a Brazilian beach, the Foo Fighters in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Pope Francis and Spider-Man in the Vatican, and much more

  • Christian Petersen / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 24, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

    Images of athletes around the world as they train, compete, and prepare for their long-delayed chance at an Olympic medal

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Trump Is Preparing for the Worst
  2. The 3 Simple Rules That Underscore the Danger of Delta
  3. Meet the Anti-MAGA Trolls
  4. How Rumsfeld Deserves to Be Remembered
  5. Doctors Are Puzzled by Heart Inflammation in the Young and Vaccinated
  6. The Internet Is Rotting
  7. The Senator Who Decided to Tell the Truth
  8. Democrats Have 1 Option Left
  9. Guess Who’s Going to Space With Jeff Bezos?
  10. China Isn’t That Strategic
Back to Top