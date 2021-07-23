Photos of the Week: Hazy Harbor, Hot Horse, Rocket Billionaire

Preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, flood damage in Germany, Eid al-Adha prayers in Senegal, a manhunt in France, a crowded nightclub in London, a mural in Bangkok, a windy day in Montevideo, a grazing elephant in Kenya, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • July 22, 2021
    • 19 Photos

    Apollo’s First Lunar Rover, Driven 50 Years Ago

    Images of the development, training, and deployment of the first vehicle driven by humans on the surface of another world

  • Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 19, 2021
    • 24 Photos

    Scenes From the 2021 Tour de France

    Images from the 108th edition of the famous cycling race

  • Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 18, 2021
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: Catastrophic Flooding Across Western Europe

    Days of historic levels of rainfall have led to numerous deadly flood events across Western Europe.

  • Charles McQuillan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 16, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Stone Stacking, Rodeo Riding, Inflatable Art

    Anti-government protests in Cuba, a stranded orca in New Zealand, a spaceplane above New Mexico, destructive flooding in Europe, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The California Dream Is Dying
  2. Then the Birds Began to Die
  3. The Board Games That Ask You to Reenact Colonialism
  4. To Be Honest With You, No Influencer Has Been Treated More Unfairly Than Donald Trump Jr.
  5. America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong
  6. Those Who Share a Roof Share Emotions
  7. Maybe It’s Aliens, or Maybe It’s Volcanoes
  8. The University of California Is Lying to Us
  9. Are Wind Turbines a Danger to Wildlife? Ask the Dogs.
  10. 4 Reasons I’m Wearing a Mask Again
Back to Top