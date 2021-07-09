Photos of the Week: Giant Alice, Tiny Cow, Wooden Swimmer

The Cannes Film Festival in France, remote COVID-19 vaccinations in Peru, a slip and slide world record in West Virginia, the Big Red Bash in Australia, Euro 2020 action in England, Kupala Night in Ukraine, wildfires in California, a mountain stroll in northern Italy, and much more

Most Recent

  • Paul Ellis / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 7, 2021
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: The Fans of Euro 2020

    Images of some of the fans as they have cheered and commiserated with their teams through wins and losses over the past month of championship play

  • Charly Triballeau / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 6, 2021
    • 15 Photos

    Rescue Operations Continue in Japanese Town Struck by Mudslide

    Over the weekend, a massive mudslide struck a seaside resort town in Japan.

  • Jeff J Mitchell / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 2, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Heat Wave, Paddy Day, Big Buddha

    Ongoing anti-government protests in Colombia, the Museum of the Future in Dubai, wildfires in California, Pride marches in New York and Pristina, and much more

  • Peter Parks / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 29, 2021
    • 12 Photos

    Preserving Hong Kong, in Miniature

    Model makers Tony Lai and Maggie Chan have been working to preserve the Hong Kong of their childhood in miniature form.

