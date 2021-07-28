Photos of California’s Dixie Fire

The Dixie Fire, which started two weeks ago in California’s Plumas County, has grown to become the state’s largest wildfire this year, burning more than 215,000 acres so far. Thousands of residents are under evacuation orders as the blaze has burned several dozen buildings, and threatens thousands more. Gathered here, images of the residents and firefighters working to save what they can, and slow the fire—which is reported to be 23% contained at the moment.

