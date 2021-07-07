Photos: The Fans of Euro 2020

Today, England and Denmark play their semifinal match to determine who will face Italy in the final of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, to be played on July 11. Euro 2020 features 51 matches among 24 national teams playing in 11 different host cities. Last year’s tournament was postponed until now, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Host cities and venues still have varying levels of health and safety restrictions, leading to many remote viewing parties being held in parks and squares around Europe. Collected below are images of some of the fans as they have cheered and commiserated with their teams through wins and losses over the past month.