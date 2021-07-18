Photos: Catastrophic Flooding Across Western Europe

At least 188 people across parts of Western Europe have lost their lives in a series of devastating floods following days of historic levels of rainfall. Towns in river valleys and low-lying plains in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Austria have been heavily damaged by flash flooding since Wednesday. Rescue workers are still searching for hundreds listed as missing, while some towns have started clean-up and recovery efforts. Collected below, recent images from some of these hard-hit towns and cities.