Apollo’s First Lunar Rover, Driven 50 Years Ago

Next week will mark the 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 15—the fourth crewed mission to reach the moon. Launched on July 26, 1971, Apollo 15 became the first Apollo mission to carry a lunar roving vehicle (LRV) to the lunar surface. While the command module pilot, Alfred Worden, remained in orbit around the moon, the commander, David Scott, and the lunar-module pilot, James Irwin, set down on the Hadley-Apennine landing site. The two astronauts later unfolded and deployed the 460-pound LRV (among other gear and experiments), and over the next three days they drove it about 17 miles (28 kilometers) across the lunar landscape. When they were done, they parked the “moon buggy” a short distance from the lunar module, where it still sits today—the first of three rovers left on the moon by Apollo missions. Gathered here are images of the development, training, and deployment of the first vehicle driven by humans on the surface of another world.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 19, 2021
    • 24 Photos

    Scenes From the 2021 Tour de France

    Images from the 108th edition of the famous cycling race

  • Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 18, 2021
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: Catastrophic Flooding Across Western Europe

    Days of historic levels of rainfall have led to numerous deadly flood events across Western Europe.

  • Charles McQuillan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 16, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Stone Stacking, Rodeo Riding, Inflatable Art

    Anti-government protests in Cuba, a stranded orca in New Zealand, a spaceplane above New Mexico, destructive flooding in Europe, and much more

  • Carolina Fraser / 2021 Audubon Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • July 13, 2021
    • 25 Photos

    The 2021 Audubon Photography Awards

    Some of the best bird photography of the year—a collection of the 2021 winners and runners-up

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The California Dream Is Dying
  2. Then the Birds Began to Die
  3. America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong
  4. To Be Honest With You, No Influencer Has Been Treated More Unfairly Than Donald Trump Jr.
  5. The University of California Is Lying to Us
  6. 4 Reasons I’m Wearing a Mask Again
  7. Are Wind Turbines a Danger to Wildlife? Ask the Dogs.
  8. His Name Was Emmett Till
  9. Modern Porn Education Is Totally Unprepared for Modern Porn
  10. M. Night Shyamalan Hits On a Universal Fear
Back to Top