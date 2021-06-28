Photos: Rescue Efforts Continue at Collapsed Florida Building

Over the weekend, the death toll following the partial collapse of a Florida apartment tower rose to 10, according to officials, with more than 150 people still listed as missing. Early on June 24, near Miami Beach, a large section of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building collapsed. Four days later, rescue efforts continue despite hazardous conditions and harsh weather. Loved ones and neighbors have gathered near the site to put together makeshift memorials and await any news. Miami-Dade County officials announced that they would conduct audits of all buildings 40 years and older in the next 30 days.

