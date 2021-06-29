In a densely populated city like Hong Kong, where real estate is in high demand and building space is limited, older buildings are frequently torn down for new construction. Longtime residents and historians have worked to protect and preserve what they can of old Hong Kong, but often find themselves fighting an uphill battle. Model makers Tony Lai and Maggie Chan have been working to preserve the Hong Kong of their childhood by re-creating it in miniature form—building meticulous dioramas, street scenes, and even a fairground. Peter Parks, a photographer with AFP, recently visited the studio of Toma Miniatures, photographing some of their many miniature snapshots of a bygone era.