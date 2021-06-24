With less than a month left until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, organizers and athletes are making final preparations. Originally set to be held last year, the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics were postponed until this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers in Tokyo have stated that the games will definitely be taking place, despite ongoing protests and public-health concerns. While overseas spectators have been barred, locals will now be allowed to attend events, with venues limiting attendance to 50 percent of capacity. Gathered below, images of athletes around the world, as they train, compete, and prepare for their long-delayed chance at an Olympic medal.