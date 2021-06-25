A midsummer sunset in Denmark, a COVID-19 memorial on a Brazilian beach, the Foo Fighters in New York's Madison Square Garden, Pope Francis and Spider-Man in the Vatican, Olympic swimming trials in Nebraska, fawn tagging in Ireland, yoga practitioners in Venezuela, and much more
Photos of the Week: Rain Vortex, Floating Flowers, Fire Dancing
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.