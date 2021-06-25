Photos of the Week: Rain Vortex, Floating Flowers, Fire Dancing

Christian Petersen / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Images of athletes around the world as they train, compete, and prepare for their long-delayed chance at an Olympic medal

Yasin Akgul / AFP / Getty In Focus

21 Photos Photos: Turkey’s Sea-Snot Disaster A collection of images from the Sea of Marmara, along Turkey’s coast, where a thick layer of glop known as mucilage, or “sea snot,” has covered shorelines for months.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty for Tribeca Festival In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Mouse Hunter, Lake Jumper, Sunset Hiker Fancy hats at the Royal Ascot, a derailed train in Mexico, military exercises in Morocco, rhythmic gymnastics in Bulgaria, protests at the G7 summit in England, and much more