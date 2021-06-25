Photos of the Week: Rain Vortex, Floating Flowers, Fire Dancing

A midsummer sunset in Denmark, a COVID-19 memorial on a Brazilian beach, the Foo Fighters in New York's Madison Square Garden, Pope Francis and Spider-Man in the Vatican, Olympic swimming trials in Nebraska, fawn tagging in Ireland, yoga practitioners in Venezuela, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Christian Petersen / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 24, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

    Images of athletes around the world as they train, compete, and prepare for their long-delayed chance at an Olympic medal

  • Yasin Akgul / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 21, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    Photos: Turkey’s Sea-Snot Disaster

    A collection of images from the Sea of Marmara, along Turkey’s coast, where a thick layer of glop known as mucilage, or “sea snot,” has covered shorelines for months.

  • Dia Dipasupil / Getty for Tribeca Festival
    • In Focus
    • June 18, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Mouse Hunter, Lake Jumper, Sunset Hiker

    Fancy hats at the Royal Ascot, a derailed train in Mexico, military exercises in Morocco, rhythmic gymnastics in Bulgaria, protests at the G7 summit in England, and much more

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • June 16, 2021
    • 30 Photos

    The Beauty of Earth From Orbit

    In the past few months, crew members aboard the ISS have taken some amazing photographs of our lovely planet.

