Photos of the Week: Mouse Hunter, Lake Jumper, Sunset Hiker

Fancy hats at the Royal Ascot, a ring-tailed lemur in Chile, a derailed train in Mexico, a rocket launch in China, military exercises in Morocco, rhythmic gymnastics in Bulgaria, a sea lion in California, protests at the G7 summit in England, and much more

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • June 16, 2021
    • 30 Photos

    The Beauty of Earth From Orbit

    In the past few months, crew members aboard the ISS have taken some amazing photographs of our lovely planet.

  • Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 14, 2021
    • 24 Photos

    Photos From the 2021 Westminster Dog Show

    Images of the dogs and their handlers during the three-day competition and preliminary activities

  • China Daily via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • June 11, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Jovian Moon, Sunrise Piper, Sea Snot

    An optical illusion at the Eiffel Tower, a presidential election in Peru, a giant sinkhole in Mexico, a sunrise annular eclipse seen in New York City, a platypus health check in Australia, and much more

  • Justin Sullivan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 10, 2021
    • 26 Photos

    Photos: California’s Growing Drought Disaster

    Two years of extremely dry weather have driven the levels of California’s reservoirs to near-record lows, and residents, farmers, and fire crews are preparing for a long, dry summer.

