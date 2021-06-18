Fancy hats at the Royal Ascot, a ring-tailed lemur in Chile, a derailed train in Mexico, a rocket launch in China, military exercises in Morocco, rhythmic gymnastics in Bulgaria, a sea lion in California, protests at the G7 summit in England, and much more
Photos of the Week: Mouse Hunter, Lake Jumper, Sunset Hiker
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.