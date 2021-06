Photos of the Week: Jovian Moon, Sunrise Piper, Sea Snot

Justin Sullivan / Getty In Focus

26 Photos Photos: California’s Growing Drought Disaster Two years of extremely dry weather have driven the levels of California’s reservoirs to near-record lows, and residents, farmers, and fire crews are preparing for a long, dry summer.

Chris McGrath / Getty In Focus

16 Photos Drought and Sinkholes Threaten Farmers in Turkey Chris McGrath, a photographer with Getty Images, recently spent time in Turkey’s Konya province, where extreme drought conditions have been taking a heavy toll on farmers and the land.

Brendon Thorne / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Ice Children, Caged Cat, Tango Protest Memorial Day remembrances in the U.S., drought conditions in California, a sinkhole in Mexico, sheepshearing in Germany, a daffodil festival in Austria, and much more