Memorial Day remembrances in the U.S., Fashion Week in Australia, drought conditions in California, a sinkhole in Mexico, sheep shearing in Germany, a post-pandemic concert experiment in Paris, an oil refinery fire in Iran, a daffodil festival in Austria, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Ice Children, Caged Cat, Tango Protest
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.