The Beauty of Earth From Orbit

Expedition 65 began in April of this year aboard the International Space Station, currently home to seven crew members. The ISS orbits the Earth at about 17,150 miles per hour, making a trip around the world about every 90 minutes. Today, the astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet spent hours outside the ISS, working on newly arrived solar arrays. In the past few months, crew members of Expedition 65 have also taken some amazing photographs of our lovely planet, and I wanted to share some of these unique views below.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

