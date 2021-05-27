Views of the Super Flower Blood Moon and Its Eclipse

Last night, skywatchers across the Pacific Rim were treated to views of the so-called super flower blood moon. “Flower moon” is the name for a full moon in May, “super” describes when a full moon occurs while the Earth and moon are closest together, and “blood” denotes the dark red color seen during a lunar eclipse. The moon appeared about 10 percent larger than average—however, that size difference is actually so small that a casual observer would likely never notice. Photographers around the world sighted the bright moon, and those near the Pacific were able to capture images of the eclipse—the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years. Below are 18 of the most super images of the supermoon.