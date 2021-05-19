A Surge of Migrants Into a Spanish Enclave

Over the past two days, amid a diplomatic dispute between Morocco and Spain, more than 8,000 Moroccan migrants swam or climbed across the border into the small Spanish enclave of Ceuta in northern Africa. Border controls on the Moroccan side appear to have been relaxed recently, and thousands took advantage of the situation to flee to Spanish territory in search of opportunity. While about half of the new arrivals have since been returned to Morocco, thousands remain in Ceuta, relying on NGOs and locals who are struggling to provide food and support. Today, Spanish forces stepped up security as the influx of migrants appears to have slowed.