Photos of the Week: Soho Coffee, Sava Bridge, Poppy Dog

The end of a drought in Australia, sand art in northwest England, vaccinations in remote Turkey, COVID-19 testing in Nepal, migrants in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, wildfires in Greece, Eurovision 2021 in the Netherlands, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, continued protests in Colombia, bears in trees, and much more.

    A Surge of Migrants Into a Spanish Enclave

    Pilgrims, Prayers, and Pizza on Pacaya Volcano

    Locals and tourists are visiting lava flows, taking photos, offering prayers, and making pizza.

    Photos of the Week: Sandy Hooves, Sunny Park, Count Binface

    Reopenings in Europe, coping with COVID-19 in India, kayak racing in Italy, artistic swimming in Budapest, an elephant-seal pup in California, and much more

    Photos: Eid al-Fitr and the End of Ramadan 2021

    Images of Muslims around the world observing Eid al-Fitr and Ramadan this year

