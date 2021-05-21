The end of a drought in Australia, sand art in northwest England, vaccinations in remote Turkey, COVID-19 testing in Nepal, migrants in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, wildfires in Greece, Eurovision 2021 in the Netherlands, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, continued protests in Colombia, bears in trees, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Soho Coffee, Sava Bridge, Poppy Dog
