Photos of the Week: Glass Ceiling, Blue Grotto, Lava Glow

A May Day rally in Istanbul, a SpaceX splashdown in Florida, an early cicada in Maryland, camels in a Chinese desert, a diving competition in Tokyo, orienteering in Ukraine, an oil fire in Iraq, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Qi Lianmin / VCG via Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 6, 2021
    • 30 Photos

    Robots Are Everywhere

    Recent images of robotic technology from around the world

  • Fernando Vergara / AP
    • In Focus
    • May 4, 2021
    • 27 Photos

    Photos: Deadly Protests Across Colombia

    For several days now, people across the country have voiced their anger in large demonstrations.

  • Alexander Nemenov / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 30, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Desert Highway, Launch Symphony, Mermaid Show

    A life-sized Gundam statue in China, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in India, the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Portugal, a Lego New York City, and much more

  • NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center / SDO
    • In Focus
    • April 29, 2021
    • 26 Photos

    Scenes From Off-World

    A recent photo album of our solar system—a set of family portraits—as seen by our astronauts and mechanical emissaries

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How Adult Children Affect Their Mother’s Happiness
  2. Elon Musk Is Maybe, Actually, Strangely, Going to Do This Mars Thing
  3. Liz Cheney Has Only Herself to Blame
  4. The Liberals Who Can’t Quit Lockdown
  5. Millions Are Saying No to the Vaccines. What Are They Thinking?
  6. How College Became a Ruthless Competition Divorced From Learning
  7. Scientific Publishing Is a Joke
  8. The Case for Moving Back to Your Hometown
  9. Burn All the Leggings
  10. Homeroom: I’m Concerned About Wokeness at My Child’s School
Back to Top