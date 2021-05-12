Photos: Violence Explodes Across Israel and Gaza

Tensions have escalated in recent weeks between Palestinians and Israelis, triggered in part by recent protests related to a decades-long land dispute that could lead to the removal of Palestinian families from their homes in an East Jerusalem neighborhood. Israeli security forces confronted demonstrators on the site known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as the Temple Mount, injuring hundreds of Palestinians. Militants in the Gaza Strip began firing rockets into Israel, and Israeli forces have conducted air strikes in Gaza in response, leading to the deaths of more than 55 Palestinians and seven Israelis over the past few days.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Amanda Perobelli / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 7, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Glass Ceiling, Blue Grotto, Lava Glow

    A May Day rally in Istanbul, a SpaceX splashdown in Florida, an early cicada in Maryland, a diving competition in Tokyo, orienteering in Ukraine, and much more

  • Qi Lianmin / VCG via Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 6, 2021
    • 30 Photos

    Robots Are Everywhere

    Recent images of robotic technology from around the world

  • Fernando Vergara / AP
    • In Focus
    • May 4, 2021
    • 27 Photos

    Photos: Deadly Protests Across Colombia

    For several days now, people across the country have voiced their anger in large demonstrations.

  • Alexander Nemenov / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 30, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Desert Highway, Launch Symphony, Mermaid Show

    A life-sized Gundam statue in China, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in India, the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Portugal, a Lego New York City, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Pay No Attention to That Cat Inside a Box
  2. Why Confederate Lies Live On
  3. I Tell My Patients Not to Mask Their Kids Outside
  4. The Life in The Simpsons Is No Longer Attainable
  5. What Ellen’s Kindness Concealed
  6. Liz Cheney’s Unforgivable Sin
  7. The Lost Month That Haunts the World
  8. The Blue Check Mark’s Evil Cousin
  9. The Gates Divorce Is About More Than a Marriage
  10. Photos: Violence Explodes Across Israel and Gaza
Back to Top