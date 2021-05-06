Robots Are Everywhere

Advancements in robotics are continually taking place in the fields of space exploration, health care, public safety, entertainment, defense, and more. These machines—some fully autonomous, some requiring human input—extend our grasp, enhance our capabilities, and travel as our surrogates to places too dangerous or difficult for us to go. Gathered here are recent images of robotic technology, including an animatronic dolphin, a virtual Olympic torchbearer, a Martian explorer, a fried-chicken deliverer, firefighting machines, a seabed-mining robot, and much more.


Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

