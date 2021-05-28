A beach graduation ceremony in Spain, Spiderman dancers in Russia, skiing in the French Alps, a cyclone in India, anti-government protests in Iraq, a pigeon fancier in Cuba, an Antique Arms and Armor Sale in London, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Meerkat Serenade, Golden Skull, Hypoxic Tent
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.