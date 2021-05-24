Photos: Lava Flows From Mount Nyiragongo

Mount Nyiragongo, a volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo, erupted over the weekend, lighting up the night sky and sending rivers of rocky lava down its slopes toward Goma, a city with nearly 2 million residents. Tens of thousands of people fled from their homes overnight. The flow of lava halted on the outskirts of Goma the following day, damaging several outlying villages and destroying more than 500 homes, but stopping short of the city limits. At least 20 people have reportedly lost their lives, including five who died from inhaling toxic fumes and several others who were killed in accidents that happened during the chaotic evacuation. Residents also returned the following day to survey the damage and search for loved ones.